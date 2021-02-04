Covid: New strain in Anglesey linked to international travel
- Published
Another case of the South African Covid variant in Wales has been linked to international travel.
Public Health Wales (PHW) had previously said three people infected had no history of travel to the region.
However, on Thursday their investigation found a case on Anglesey did have a link, leaving only two of the 13 cases without a connection.
Eleri Davies of PHW said: "There is no evidence the variant causes more serious illness".
On Wednesday, it announced that three cases in Conwy, Anglesey and Neath Port Talbot, were under investigation.
"Surge testing" is taking place door-to-door in some small communities in England where at least 105 cases of the variant have been found and Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said on Wednesday that ministers were considering more targeted testing in Wales.
Scientists are worried vaccines may not work as effectively against this variant than others.
PHW said it was working with the Welsh Government, local health boards, and councils and said no outbreak had been declared.
It said one of the cases of the South African variant with no known travel or relevant contacts was identified in Conwy as part of investigations into a small cluster of cases of coronavirus there.
Another case with no known travel or relevant contacts was also identified through routine sequencing in Neath Port Talbot to a person who was already self-isolating.
Dr Davies said: "The identification of these cases demonstrates that well-established processes under the Test, Trace, Protect strategy are proving to be effective.
"Public Health Wales is working in close partnership with the Welsh Government, local health boards and local authorities to investigate these two cases, and to find out where the virus was acquired, and if any onward transmission has occurred.