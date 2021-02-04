Covid: Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs to be given in old mobile library
This is a novel idea... An old mobile library has been transformed into a coronavirus vaccination clinic on wheels in the fight against Covid.
One Welsh health board is hoping to start a new chapter in the inoculation effort and help jab people who cannot get to mass centres or GP surgeries.
The so-called 'Immbulance' will travel to parts of the Swansea Bay area and give 100 Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs a day.
It has been described as an "invaluable part of our vaccination programme".
The immunisation and vaccination lead for the health board, which covers Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, had the idea for a mobile service to help those struggling with mobility and living in rural communities and struggling to attend clinics.
When the health board was searching for a suitable vehicle, Neath Port Talbot council donated a mobile library that had reached the end of its life transporting books.
"We know some people with mobility problems and those in more remote communities will find it hard to make it to one of our mass vaccination centres or even their GP surgery for vaccination," said Catherine Watts of Swansea Bay University Health Board.
"But this doesn't necessarily mean they are housebound and need to be vaccinated at home. This is where the Immbulance comes in."
Rows of book shelves, a wooden reception desk and carpet have been stripped out.
They have been replaced with clinical clean white walls, a sink, improved lighting, a vaccination fridge, secure storage cupboards for on-the-move, easy-clean flooring and curtains to divide it into cubicles.
Neath Port Talbot council leader Rob Jones said the Immbulance will be an "invaluable part of our vaccination programme".