Storm Callum: Carmarthenshire landslide 'swept dancer away'
- Published
A dancer died when he was swept away by a landslide as he stepped off a bus during a storm and became buried under debris, an inquest heard.
Corey Sharpling, 21, was going to work in Carmarthenshire when "earth and trees" engulfed him and a lorry, during Storm Callum on 13 October 2018.
Mr Sharpling's body was later found close to a nearby river, in Cwmduad.
Sitting in Llanelli, Coroner Paul Bennett recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
During the hearing, Coroner's Officer Malcolm Thompson said Storm Callum had caused "high winds and heavy rain" in the area.
Conditions had forced the lorry driver to stop ahead of the bus, because there was debris in the road on the A484.
Both the lorry and Mr Sharpling were swept away when an "entire embankment" collapsed, the hearing was told.
Mr Bennett said he felt unable to "describe the devastation caused" after viewing CCTV recorded on the bus that showed the accident.
Dyfed Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive carried out a joint investigation and a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, but there was insufficient evidence to proceed with any prosecution, the inquest was told.
Mr Sharpling, who worked at McDonald's in Carmarthen, had moved to Newcastle Emlyn from Birmingham with his family and was the youngest of three children.
A former Army cadet, he joined the Apple Dance studio in Newcastle Emlyn, where he practised ballet, jazz and tap.
'A very, very sad case'
He was described as "lively and funny and always had a plan for the future... he lived life to the full" and had recently moved into a flat with his partner.
Family friend Gareth Evans, read a statement on behalf of his parents.
He said that the family wanted to "pass on their thanks to those that helped on 13 October and on the days since. We will always be grateful."
Mr Bennett concluded by saying Mr Sharpling's life had been "cut tragically short" and it was a "very, very sad case."