Weather warning: Wales' drivers face icy conditions
Drivers in parts of south and mid Wales have been told to expect icy roads and difficult conditions.
A yellow warning for ice from 00:00 GMT until 09:00 on Saturday has been issued by the Met Office, for 15 of the 22 local authority areas.
Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths might lead to fall injuries for people, it added.
Earlier this week, snow brought disruption to parts of Wales.
The latest weather warning cover Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.