Covid: Tourism in Wales 'may start reopening by Easter'
- Published
Parts of Wales' tourism industry could reopen by Easter as long as the Covid-19 situation continues to improve, according to the first minister.
Mark Drakeford said he could "see a path" towards reopening caravan parks and other parts of the tourism and hospitality sector by April.
But he warned "unexpected things" had happened during the pandemic and "may happen to us yet".
He said people should think "very carefully" about holidaying abroad.
Speaking in a Facebook question and answer session, Mr Drakeford said he believed 2021 was "the year to take advantage of everything Wales has to offer".
"I am absolutely hoping to be on holiday in Pembrokeshire this year again and I think that will be the safest way to go on holiday," he said.
He was asked if Wales would return to some form of normality in 2021.
Mr Drakeford said: "Lots of the things we've learnt to do - the social distancing, the handwashing, the wearing of masks in crowded places - I think we're going to be doing that through the whole of 2021.
"By the time we get to next year then let us hope indeed that we will be in a world where coronavirus is much more like something like the flu, something we may have to deal with every year but we manage to deal with it without it interfering with all the things that matter the most to us."
Chris Bowler, who runs Pelcomb Cross Campsite in Pembrokeshire, said he thought this year could potentially be "fabulous" and campsites could be "rammed again."
'Good summer'
He said feedback indicated people "would be staying here again this year".
"If we get a good summer that is going to impact things, so hopefully we can open in April because that will kick off the season because everyone wants to get out," said Mr Bowler.
From 15 February, those coming to the UK from Covid-19 hotspots will have to pay to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel.
That requirement is being introduced to control the spread of new coronavirus variants first seen in South Africa and Brazil.
Scientists believe they may be more infectious and may reduce current vaccines' effectiveness.
Mr Drakeford said the plans were "the bare minimum that we need to do".