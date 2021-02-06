Aberdare shooting: Two men charged with attempted murder
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after gun shots were fired at a house in Aberdare.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, at Windsor Street in Trecynon, at around 21:30 GMT on 1 February.
Oliver Pearce, 30, from Rhydyfelin, and Ricky Webber, 28, from Porth, were charged on Friday and have been remanded in custody.
They were due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.
Police said inquiries are continuing to locate James Drakes, 33, from Tylorstown, in relation to the investigation.
Mr Pearce and Mr Webber are also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life, and possession of a weapon in a public place.
Officers have appealed to the public to contact them about information on Mr Drakes' whereabouts.
They are also continuing to appeal for dashcam or CCTV footage from the area which could assist the investigation.
Det Insp Lianne Rees said the incident had been "concerning" for Cynon valley residents as it involved a firearm, which she said was "very rare in this area".
"We have been working tirelessly to apprehend anyone involved in the incident, and I hope these latest developments help to reassure our local communities that we will take robust action against those involved in such criminality.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak to James Drakes as a matter of urgency."