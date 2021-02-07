Wylfa: Welsh ministers 'discuss ways forward' for nuclear plant
A site on Anglesey remains one of the best for a new nuclear development in Europe, according to the Welsh Government.
Japanese backers Hitachi pulled out of the Wylfa Newydd scheme last September.
Its subsidiary Horizon confirmed the end of the troubled project last month in a letter to the UK government.
The Welsh Government has refused to comment on a Sunday Times report that it wanted to take on a caretaker role until a developer was found.
A spokesman said it continued to discuss potential ways forward.
A new Wylfa power station had been planned on a site next to the old power plant on Anglesey.
The Welsh Government said: "Hitachi's decision to withdraw from the Wylfa Newydd project is disappointing.
"While we will not comment on speculation, we remain convinced that Wylfa Newydd is one of the best sites for a new nuclear development in Europe and continue to discuss potential ways forward for the site with both Hitachi and Horizon."
