Pontypool man, 70, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies
A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman aged 74.
Police are investigating after the woman was found dead at a property in Sebastopol, Pontypool, at approximately 09:20 GMT on Saturday.
Officers said the arrested man, from Pontypool, is currently in police custody.
Gwent Police said officers were in the area "to reassure the community and carry out investigations".
