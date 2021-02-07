Covid: First minister 'relieved' after wife and mother-in-law vaccinated
First Minister Mark Drakeford has spoken of his "relief" after both his wife and mother-in-law received coronavirus vaccinations.
The Welsh Labour leader said he was now the only one in his household yet to receive the jab.
He said he was "hugely grateful" both women had received their first doses.
His wife, Clare Drakeford, 66, and her 94-year-old mother, have both shielded during the pandemic due to their health conditions.
This meant Mr Drakeford spent some time living alone in a hut at the bottom of his garden.
The first minister previously said both women contracted the virus and fell ill last year.
"Due to their conditions they are both in the top four priority groups and have both been vaccinated," Mr Drakeford said.
"Both experiences were excellent in terms of how smoothly it went and how well it was organised, and they've had no ill effects of any sort."
He said he was "hugely grateful, because they're both vulnerable".
"Although they've been incredibly careful and don't do anything that puts them at risk, the fact they've had the vaccine is a relief," he said.
"You can see how it gives people a different outlook, that they can see the light at the end of all of this."
Mr Drakeford, 66, said he would be in the next five priority groups but did not yet have an appointment to be vaccinated.
He believed the "unfairness" of criticism of Wales' initial vaccine rollout, which was behind other UK nations for the first weeks of the programme, led to a "we'll show them" spirit among those involved.
An increase in Wales' daily vaccinations saw it overtake England on Saturday to give out more first doses than any other UK nation in proportion to its population.
Mr Drakeford said: "People don't like it when they know the criticism isn't fair.
"To judge the performance of a system on the first few days, was never going to be the right way to form a judgment."