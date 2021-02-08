Wrexham crash: Woman dies days after car hits house
A woman who was left in a critical condition after her car crashed into a house in north Wales has died.
The crash involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira, happened on the A539 at Overton in Wrexham on Wednesday at 19:30 GMT, North Wales Police said.
The woman, who has been named as 36-year-old Adrianna Dereszewicz, from Ellesmere, Shropshire, had been airlifted to hospital in Stoke.
Police said she died on Friday and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.