Covid: Your tributes to those who have died in Wales
As Wales' coronavirus death toll passes 5,000 people, we are sharing some of your tributes to those who have died with Covid-19 during the pandemic.
If you would like to share a tribute to a loved one, please contact us using the form at the bottom of this page.
Cheryl Saunders
Cheryl Saunders, from Abercarn in Caerphilly county, spent her whole 40-year career working in the NHS as a medical secretary in respiratory medicine, first of all in Caerphilly Miners' Hospital and later at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in nearby Ystrad Mynach.
She still worked in respiratory medicine at the start of the pandemic, but was forced to stop working in the summer after being diagnosed with advanced metastatic renal - or kidney - cancer.
The mother-of-two and grandmother to twin three-year-old girls tested positive for coronavirus while in hospital and died, where she worked, at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, on 27 October 2020, at the age of 62.
Her desk at the hospital remains empty, where a candle burns in her memory.
Tommy Owen
Tommy Owen, from Pontardawe in Neath Port Talbot, worked as a bricklayer for the local authority from his teens until his retirement at the age of 63.
The eldest of five, Tommy fell ill in early April after catching the virus.
He was taken to Singleton Hospital in Swansea, where his family were unable to see him, before he died, aged 76, on 11 April.
He is survived by his son and two of his siblings.
Sharon and Malcolm Bamford
Married couple Sharon and Malcolm Bamford died within days of each other on the same intensive care unit at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
Sharon worked at the hospital as a health care assistant at Singleton Hospital in Swansea for "many years", and in the haematology and oncology ward since 2005.
She died on 21 April 2020 at the age of 63, just a few days after her husband Malcolm.
At the time of her death, the health board said the mother-of-two was "highly thought of by all patients" and "loved by her colleagues and friends within the team".
John Williams
Like so many in Wales, coal merchant John Williams was affectionately known across his local community by his job title.
"John the Coal", from Merthyr Tydfil, died at Prince Charles Hospital in his hometown on 25 November after contracting Covid-19.
John was married for 52 years.
Rosalind Cadwallader
Rosalind Cadwallader spent the majority of her career working as an "exceptional" cook at the brickworks in Buttington, Powys, where her husband was the manager.
After the works closed and her husband died, in 1999, Rosalind moved to Welshpool, before spending the final few years of her life at the Rhallt Nursing Home in the town after the onset of Alzheimer's disease.
A "very generous lady who is greatly missed," Rosalind had three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren - but she was unable to meet the youngest three as they were babies.
She died at her nursing home at the age of 88 on 24 April last year.
Beverley Ford
Beverley Ford, from Ferndale in Rhondda Cynon Taf, was a healthcare support worker with the learning disability service for 36 years.
She began working at Hensol Hospital in 1984, before moving to Brynafon Learning Disability Unit in Ferndale in 2003.
Colleagues of the 55-year-old said she was "always going above and beyond".
She died in December after contracting coronavirus.
