Pontypool man, 70, in custody accused of murdering wife
A 70-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering his wife.
David Maggs is charged with killing wife Linda Maggs, 74, at her home in Pontypool in Torfaen on Saturday.
Mrs Maggs was found dead at a property in Lansdowne in the Sebastopol area of the town at about 09:20 GMT.
Mr Maggs appeared before magistrates charged with murder on Monday and his hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday was adjourned until 7 May.