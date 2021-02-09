Covid in Wales: How many deaths have there been?
- Published
A further 10 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 5,011, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).
Its data also showed 351 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 197,021.
PHW said 628,760 people have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine and of those, 3,491 have had a second dose.
On Monday, 6,446 tests were carried out in Wales.
It means 2,519,727 tests have been carried out in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
Of the new deaths, three were reported by Betsi Cadwaladr health board covering north Wales, two for Hywel Dda, two in both Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Aneurin Bevan and one death in Swansea Bay.
The local authority area with the highest case rate is Wrexham, where 235 people for every 100,000 of the population has tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.
It is followed by Flintshire at 221 and Anglesey at 178.5.
The area with the lowest case rate is Ceredigion with 59.2, followed by Pembrokeshire with 65 and Monmouthshire with 77.2.
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
The postcode search has been updated to replace data for health boards in Scotland with data for local councils. In England, data for county councils has been replaced with data for district councils. Figures for boroughs and unitary authorities remain unchanged.
The Public Health Wales figures only records deaths which have a confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis, backed up by a laboratory test, and mostly involve hospital deaths.
According to the latest weekly report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the total number of deaths in the pandemic in Wales for the week ending 29 January now stands at 6,843.
ONS takes a little longer to report deaths because it collates details of death registrations, in which doctors mention Covid when it is suspected or confirmed as a cause of death. In around 90% of cases, it is the underlying cause of death.
This also covers deaths in all settings, from hospitals to hospices, care homes and people's homes and is regarded as giving a fuller picture.
