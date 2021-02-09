Covid: Premier Inn 'investigate' lockdown staff party claim
- Published
Hotel chain Premier Inn has said it is investigating an allegation that staff broke Covid-19 lockdown rules by having a party at one of its hotels.
A photo showing 10 people lined up in a restaurant area has been published in a newspaper in Wales.
The Daily Post said it understood the photo was taken at a leaving party at the Premier Inn in Holyhead, on Anglesey, on 29 January.
The company said its Welsh hotels are shut in line with government guidance.
Premier Inn said it had "clear safety procedures in place for our team members to follow".
All hotels closed when Wales went into a national lockdown before Christmas.
Wales is under the strictest lockdown restrictions where people are required to stay at home and only mix with their household or support bubble.
The image printed in the newspaper shows people seemingly not adhering to social distancing rules.
"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this gathering and speaking with the team members involved," said a Premier Inn spokesman.