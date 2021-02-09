Man, 39, killed in car crash in Caerphilly named
- Published
A man who died in a car crash in Caerphilly county has been named as John Cull.
Police received a report of a car having left the road on the A472 between Nelson and Ystrad Mynach at 01:50 GMT on 3 February.
The car - a black Vauxhall Corsa - was recovered and the 39-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
The family of Mr Cull, who was from Pontypool, said they wish to be left alone to grieve at this difficult time.
Police said they were continuing to investigate the single-vehicle collision which they believe took place at about 21:15 the previous night, Tuesday 2 February, and appealed to any witnesses to speak to them.