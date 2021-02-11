Murder arrest after woman's body found in Ruabon house fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house fire.
North Wales Police said it was called at about 00:25 GMT on Thursday to reports a body had been found in a house fire in Ruabon, Wrexham.
The force said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.
A 25-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder and is in police custody, it said.
The coroner has been informed.
Chief Insp Neil Maxwell said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family.
"We will have extra police officers patrolling the Ruabon area this morning carrying out investigations."
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police.
