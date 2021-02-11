BBC News

What can Spain's Princess Leonor do while she's studying in Wales?

image captionPrincess Leonor De Borbon is to attend Wales' Atlantic College. But what should she do in her downtime?

As heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor de Borbon is probably used to the finer things in life.

The 15-year-old is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and will soon be a pupil at Llantwit Major's Atlantic College.

Like any other teen, after a tough week of lessons she'll want to kick back and relax.

John Wake, of Wales Visitor Services, thought she may enjoy a Penarth or a trip to the home of Gavin and Stacey.

"Barry Island has certain assets," the tourism expert said.

"Everyone loves Barry Island, it's an experience when you go there. The people are always happy and it is great fun whether the sun is out or not, and the park there is great fun."

In Penarth, John might take the princess for a walk.

"On Penarth sea front, or for a walk on Penarth pier," he said. "With a cone of chips with some salt and vinegar."

Here are a few other things to help the princess have a royally good time in Wales.

Gavin and Stacey tour of Barry Island

Because every princess wants to know what's occurring.

Leonor could visit Stacey's house, Nessa and Dave's caravan and the church where they almost married.

image captionPrincess Leonor could take a Gavin and Stacey tour

Llandow Circuit

She might have to wait until she gets her licence, but Leonor could slip into top gear for a day roaring around the track.

image captionShe could enjoy a track day at Llandow circuit, though she may need a driving licence first

Ogmore Castle

She could meet its owner, her relative the Queen, for a picnic in the ruins. Both Britain's and Spain's royal families descend from both Queen Victoria and Christian IX of Denmark.

image captionThe Queen could join her for a picnic outside Ogmore Castle

Dinosaur hunting

If she is not all castled out, the princess can hit Wales' own Jurassic Park, Fonman Castle, and go dinosaur hunting. There is a collection of models there.

"You never know where the next dinosaur may be," according to the castle's website.

image captionPerhaps a spot of dinosaur hunting at Fonman Castle?

Cockles and laverbread

She might be more of a scrambled eggs and caviar kinda girl, but surely she would not be able to resist the lure of this classic Welsh dish?

image captionCockles and laverbread should be on every visitor's list of things to try

The Small Space

Once she's finished with the Gavin and Stacey tour, she could pop in to Barry's The Small Space, which bills itself as the UK's smallest theatre and cinema.

The royal security team might have to stay outside mind!

image captionThe royal security team might have to sit on the pavement but Leonor could take in a show at The Small Space theatre

Golf

There are no shortage of courses in the Vale of Glamorgan so perhaps Leonor might like to whack on the plus fours and Argyle for a few rounds?

image captionGolf is par for the course while in the Vale of Glamorgan

Horse riding

Royalty and equestrianism have always gone hand in, er, hoof.

Leonor could while away an hour or two in the saddle at nearby Dimlands Riding School.

image captionRoyalty and equestrianism have always gone hand in hoof

Amelia Farm Trust

With 160 acres of farm and woodland, plus buildings and animals to look after, Amelia Farm Trust has a lot on its plate.

It might welcome the help of a regal volunteer - but not until she has turned 16.

image captionAmelia Farm Trust often needs volunteers - but she'll have to wait until she is 16

If the princess is still stuck for things to do she could always call on some of the college's former students for tips - it has a history of attracting foreign royals.

Its president is Queen Noor of Jordan and one of her daughters graduated from the institution.

Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands, was also once a student at the college.

