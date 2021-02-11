BBC News

Covid: Vaccination queues due to IT issues in Cardiff and Vale

image copyrightGoogle
image captionOne the health board's vaccination centres is at Pentwyn Leisure Centre in Cardiff

Mass vaccination centres in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan are affected by a national IT outage which is resulting in queues, the health board has said.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said they were "experiencing problems with the systems... which is unfortunately resulting in queues as we process our patients".

"We are trying to get people through as quickly as possible," it added.

The centres are in Splott, Pentwyn and Barry.

On Wednesday, Wales became the first nation to vaccinate 20% of its population.

