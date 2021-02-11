'Playboy' drug-gang model who fled to Bali jailed
A model and drug dealer who lived a "playboy" lifestyle has been jailed for a further four months for fleeing the UK on the day he was to be sentenced.
Terrence Murrell stayed in expensive hotels and rented exclusive villas in Bali during two-and-a-half years on the run, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.
The 33-year-old had been in a drugs gang that made £1.2m profit - and used social media to "flaunt his lifestyle".
Murrell, of London, was jailed for 37 months in his absence in 2018.
He had previously admitted conspiracy to supply a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply, for his part in a drugs gang that imported raw steroids from China.
But Murrell absconded and fled from London's Heathrow Airport for the Far East, in June 2018.
Now Judge Huw Rees has imposed a consecutive four-month sentence after Murrell admitted failing to attend court in 2018.
Prosecutors said Murrell had lived the lifestyle of a "playboy" in Bali at expensive hotels and renting exclusive villas - and said he would "flaunt his lifestyle" on social media.
However, his defence said Murrell now had a partner in Indonesia and had lived on $800 (£580) a month.
'Extensive operation'
He was arrested in Bali in July 2019 but during an extradition process at Taipei airport in Taiwan last March, he switched flights to Cambodia instead of flying back to London.
He was later taken to an immigration centre in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh - and North Wales police officers escorted him back to the UK in December.
Murrell had initially been sentenced for his part of a drugs gang that the prosecution thought had made £1.2 million profit in two years - and had almost £2 million worth of drugs seized.
The court had heard Murrell made more than £220,000 from the supply of steroids in what the judge said was a "very extensive criminal operation" with steroids imported from Hong Kong and China.
Bogus addresses
Murrell had told police he wanted "to look his best as part of his work as a male model."
Prosecutors had said 15 defendants conspired to import, produce and sell steroids and hormone tablets around north Wales, London and Leeds via a number of websites which they had set up to advertise the drugs for sale.
The drugs ring was caught after customs officials intercepted a number of parcels that were addressed to the defendants or bogus business addresses they were using to hide the conspiracy.
The parcels were found to contain raw steroids and other items used in the manufacture and distribution of the drugs.