Missing Conwy fishermen: 'We need to know what happened to our boys'
By Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News
- Published
The family of a missing fisherman is coming to terms with the fact their loved one will not be coming home.
Ross Ballantine, 39, was fishing for whelks in the Irish Sea on the Nicola Faith with Alan Minard, 20, and skipper Carl McGrath, 34 but failed to return.
A major search operation was launched when they did not return to Conwy on 27 January but was called off "pending further information" after two days.
Mr Ballantine's sister Lowri Taylor has appealed for help to find answers.
"Ross was a father of two and they had to be told that their dad isn't coming home," she said.
"We've had to come to terms with knowing that it's not going to be a good outcome."
'Closure'
Ms Taylor said her brother was a "devoted dad" who worked across the country as a carpet fitter but took a job on the fishing boat when his work dried up because of the Covid pandemic.
"He loved it," she said.
"He and Carl were such hard workers, and Ross loved being able to stay local for his sons rather than having to work away through the week."
Ms Taylor said the families of the missing men were hoping people would come forward if they spot any wreckage or debris or if they saw anything on the night the boat disappeared.
The 10m (33ft) fishing vessel was expected back at Conwy port late on the night of 27 January - and the alarm was raised the following morning.
'We are in limbo'
A major operation, including seven RNLI lifeboat crews and three coastguard search teams, was launched and searched hundreds of square miles over two days.
Rescue teams had said the fishing vessel was last seen in the evening of 27 January off Rhos-on-Sea - east of Conwy and Llandudno in Liverpool Bay.
"It's so important to all three families - we are in limbo," she said.
"We need answers and we need them to be found - the families need closure. We need to understand what happened that day.
"We're just hoping for answers. What makes it harder is that nothing has been found. Our main priority now is just finding the boys and bringing them home.
"Alan was just 20 and had just been on the boat a couple of weeks. Carl the skipper has his girlfriend and his mum has already previously lost a son."
An investigation by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has begun and sonar surveys have been taking place off the north Wales coast.
"If you find anything, please take a picture and call the coastguard," Ms Taylor appealed.
"We're also sending a plea out to anyone that may have seen the boat that day.
"We know the last contact was at 7.45pm that night and the last sighting was at 8pm. After that, we don't know anything - did anyone have any contact with them?"
Ms Taylor praised the RNLI and said they had done an "outstanding job".
"It wasn't the outcome anyone wanted but they couldn't have done better," she said.
'Overwhelming support'
She said Mr McGrath's sister had set up a fundraising page to thank the lifeboat charity which has raised more than £10,000 - and Ms Taylor said support from their community was keeping them going.
"It's been overwhelming the support, from family and friends and people who don't even know them," she said.
"Everybody has really come together to help. It just keeps us going every day a little bit more to know how much support is out there."