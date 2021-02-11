Weather: 'Fantastic' ice formations captured by Welsh roadside
Beautiful formations of ice by a roadside have been captured on camera in north east Wales.
Alison Best was driving home from an essential journey to buy food when she saw the "fantastic ice sculpture" at Llong, near Mold in Flintshire.
It is thought they were formed as a result of spray from passing vehicles.
The cold weather is forecast to continue, with snow and ice warnings for much of Wales for the end of the week and into the weekend.
BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway said the formations were caused by "motorists driving through puddles of water on the side of the road spraying the hedges and trees".
"The water has frozen overnight with temperatures falling as low as minus six," he said.