Two men charged after man's body found in Cardiff street
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of 23-year-old man who was found in a Cardiff street.
Tomasz Waga's body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road in Penylan on 28 January at 23:30 GMT.
A 23-year-old man from the Whitchurch area of Cardiff has been charged with murder while a 29-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with drugs and money laundering offences.
The two men will appear before Cardiff Magistrates on Friday.
South Wales Police said Waga's family has been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, who is leading the investigation, said "enquiries are still very much ongoing".
"I am appealing to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or near to 319 Newport Road between 22:00 GMT and midnight on Thursday, 28 January," he said.