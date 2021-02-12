Covid: Could Wales' lockdown begin lifting by Easter?
"Cautious" talks about the tourism sector being able to reopen in time for Eater have begun, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said ministers were talking with the industry "about what might be possible around the Easter period".
He said it was all "very much caveated" and dependant on Covid infection rates and variants of the virus.
Wales' lockdown is next set to be reviewed on 19 February.
Currently, all indoor and outdoor events are cancelled and visitor attractions, non-essential shops, hospitality businesses and holiday accommodation are shut.
Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "We are talking with them about what might be possible around the Easter period but it is all very much caveated… that the current progress that is being made can continue and in a careful and cautious way we look to reopen things.
"But those are amongst the dates that we are using in our conversations with businesses and workers here in Wales."
He said in Wales the Covid infection rates were continuing to go down.
"If that can be sustained over the weeks to come then we can see a pathway into the spring, in which we will be able to restore freedoms to people that they've had to go without, while we've been in this second wave - but that is a very big if, because there are so many unknowns."
When asked what he meant by spring, he said: "Well we've got Easter at the beginning of April this year.
"It's always a very important moment for our tourism and hospitality industry."
He said new variants of coronavirus "could make a difference", but added: "With vaccination and with numbers falling, provided we reopen society carefully and cautiously and don't allow the virus to get away from us again, we can see a path into the spring, where it will be possible for us to go back to doing some of the things that we're all missing."
'Delighted'
The chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance, Andrew Campbell has welcomed Mr Drakeford's comments.
"Anyone interested in tourism listening to that announcement would be delighted - it's a really strong trading period, we've raised that in our discussions with Welsh Government," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"There's always been cautious optimism that we could get going again in April, but Easter would be simply wonderful."
He said there was an "awful lot of planning" needed before reopening as "you don't just turn a switch on."
He also called on the UK and Welsh Government to work together: "80% of our tourism market is across the border in England, so we need to have alignment.
"If we go and open and England are still in lockdown that will cause problems - we need to have those discussions."
'Let's not blow it'
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said any easing would not happen quickly: "What we don't want to do is have a rapid opening up and a rapid resurgence of the virus.
"It's good news we're seeing a reduction in case rates… we're moving in the right direction, but critical care is still operating at 120%.
"Let's not blow it now, let's stick with it… we've got the next few weeks to deal with the return of face-to-face schooling from the 22nd… we'll be able to monitor the impact of that and we'll then be able to make different choices as we move forward."
On Thursday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "too early" to know whether summer holidays could go ahead, prompting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to urge the UK government to "get rid of the mixed messages" about whether people should book holidays for later in the year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a "gradual and phased" road map out of lockdown for England on 22 February.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said restrictions will remain for "at least" the rest of the month".