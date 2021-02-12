Snow and ice will bring 'travel disruption' to Wales
- Published
Freezing temperatures are set to continue over the weekend across Wales and people are warned that the conditions could cause some disruption.
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office from 09:00 GMT until 22:00 on Saturday.
The warning covers most of Wales, including much of mid and north Wales and some parts of south Wales.
Forecasters have warned of slippery conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.
"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces" the Met Office said.
They also warned of "icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".
Saturday is set to remain cold and windy at a maximum temperature of 4°C, with a possibility of freezing rain.
Outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow are expected during the afternoon.
The yellow warning covers 16 of Wales' 22 council areas - Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Wrexham.