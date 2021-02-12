Family tributes paid to Pontypool 'amazing mum and nan' found dead
The family of a 74-year-old woman who was found dead at a home in Pontypool described her as an "amazing mum and nan".
Linda Maggs, formally Linda Minahan, was found dead at a Sebastopol home at about 09:20 GMT on 6 February.
A man, 70, from Pontypool was charged with murder and appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on 9 February.
Her family, who are being supported by officers, said she was a "dear friend to many".
A statement from the family read: "She was a dear mum who was always at the end of a phone to give us love and advice when we needed it.
"She was beautiful inside and out and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her."
It added that she had "the kindest heart" and "would do anything for anyone".
"Our lives will never be the same and her memory will be treasured by us forever."