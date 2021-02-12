Penylan: Two in court after man found dead in street
A man has been charged with murder and another with drugs and money laundering offences after the body of a 23-year-old man was found in a Cardiff street.
The body of Tomasz Waga, was found in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January.
A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, is charged with murder and a 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, with drugs and money laundering offences.
Both were remanded in custody at Cardiff Magistrates' Court to appear at the city's Crown Court on Monday.