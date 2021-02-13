Arrest after four women report sex assaults in Swansea park
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been arrested following reports that four women were sexually assaulted in a Swansea park.
South Wales Police received reports of women being assaulted by a man on a bike in and around Singleton Park on Friday morning.
The arrested man currently remains in police custody.
An investigation is ongoing and a number of officers are patrolling the area. Witnesses are asked to share any information with police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.