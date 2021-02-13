BBC News

Arrest after four women report sex assaults in Swansea park

Published
image captionSouth Wales Police said officers were patrolling the Singleton Park area

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following reports that four women were sexually assaulted in a Swansea park.

South Wales Police received reports of women being assaulted by a man on a bike in and around Singleton Park on Friday morning.

The arrested man currently remains in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing and a number of officers are patrolling the area. Witnesses are asked to share any information with police.

