Rhyl RNLI crew rescue man and dog cut off by tide

Published
image copyrightIan S | Geograph
image captionRescuers were called out on Saturday morning just before 09:00 GMT

A man and a dog have been rescued after getting cut off by the tide at Rhyl.

Rhyl RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched and coastguard rescue teams from Rhyl and Flint were also called out on Saturday.

The man was brought safely to shore and his dog was later plucked from the sea.

Holyhead Coastguard said it was alerted by a 999 call at 08:50 GMT.

