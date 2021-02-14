Swansea: Man arrested over nine Singleton Park sex attacks
A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating nine sex attacks which took took place in a city park in the space of five hours.
The assaults happened in and around Singleton Park, Swansea, between 08:00 GMT and 13:00 on Friday.
South Wales Police tweeted to say the arrested man was being held in custody on Sunday.
On Saturday, the force had appealed for a cyclist who was captured on CCTV to come forward.
Det Insp Peter Collins said: "We are thankful for the support we have received from the local community so far and I would appeal if anyone has any information that they have not yet shared with us please do so now."
