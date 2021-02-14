Murder charge after body found in Ruabon house fire
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a house fire.
North Wales Police were called to the house in Ruabon, Wrexham in the early hours of Thursday.
The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been named by police.
Kyle Ellis, from Ruabon, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.