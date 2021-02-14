Tonteg dog electrocuted by telegraph pole suffers seizure
A dog had a seizure when it suffered an electric shock from a telegraph pole - leaving its owner fearing it might die.
Wire-haired dachshund Charlie is thought to be one of seven dogs to have suffered a shock, in Tonteg, Rhonnda Cynon Taf.
Owner Martin Pitman said he thought Charlie "was gone" when he was hurt on Saturday.
Openreach said an electrical charge was not found on the pole but engineers would return for further investigation.
Mr Pitman said his son was walking Charlie on Saturday afternoon along Church Road in Tonteg, near Pontypridd.
"He was walking past the telegraph pole and he said the dog sniffed something then jumped out into the road, then behind him and then he lay on the floor," Mr Pitman said.
Mr Pitman drove to the scene and said the dog was "lying stiff" on the pavement after a "seizure".
He took Charlie to see a vet, who told him it "made sense" that the dog had suffered an electric shock.
Charlie recovered within two hours and is now "back to his normal self".
Mr Pitman said: "I thought he was gone. I phoned my wife and I thought this dog is not going to make it through here, because he was looking really poorly."
Cones have since been put up around the pole, as well as warning signs, but Mr Pitman said he was concerned it was not enough.
"It's really dangerous for anyone, not just animals. We've since learned that six or seven dogs have been injured from it," he said.
Lyndon Walker, an independent county councillor for Tonteg ward, said he had heard reports of several dogs getting shocked by the pole.
Openreach said: "Our engineers have examined the pole and can find no electrical charge on or around the pole at this time.
"As a precaution, additional safety measures have been put in place around the pole and the team will go back first thing [Monday] to make further checks and, if necessary, will seek further expert advice."