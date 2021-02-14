Ex-MP Hywel Francis dies: Tributes to 'lovely and compassionate person'
Former Labour MP and historian Dr Hywel Francis has died , his family has confirmed.
Dr Francis - described as "lovely and compassionate" - was the MP for Aberavon for 14 years until he stood down at the 2015 general election.
He died at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, surrounded by his family.
UK Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds MP said he was "devastated", saying Dr Francis "strove to make life better for others".
Paying tribute on Twitter, Mr Thomas-Symonds added he was an "all-round lovely, compassionate person".
During his time in parliament, Dr Francis served as chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, the Welsh Affairs Committee, and two all party groups on archives and history and Down's Syndrome.
Working with the late Lord Jack Ashley, he successfully introduced the Carers Equal Opportunities Act in 2004, which was often referred to as Sam's Bill, in memory of his son Sam who died in 1997.
Dr Francis's son Dafydd issued a statement, thanking the hospital staff who had cared for his father.
"As a family we want to thank everyone for their messages of condolence," he said.
"We also want to thank all the nurses and doctors at Morriston who looked after my father at such a difficult time for the health service. We have nothing but praise for them."
'A brilliant historian'
Labour's Caerphilly MP Wayne David, said: "Devastating news that Hywel Francis has passed away.
"Hywel was a brilliant historian and educationalist.
"My thoughts are with Mair and his family."
Dr Francis subsequently established and chaired the All Party Parliamentary Carers' Group.
Before entering politics, Dr Francis, the son of a mining union official, was a professor of continuing education at Swansea University, aimed at widening community access to learning.