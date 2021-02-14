Covid: Dyserth fake tradesmen Covid-breach pub 'set to reopen'
A pub that was shut down for Covid-19 rule-breaches, including customers disguised as tradesmen, looks set to reopen under new management.
Y-Bodunig had its licence revoked after managers of the Dyserth pub tried to "hoodwink" police officers.
In one act a man stood on a ladder as the ex-boss spoke to an officer and then continued drinking as the officer left, Denbighshire council heard.
Peter Winney and Mark Atkinson have now submitted an application for a licence.
Referring to events after lockdown began last year, North Wales Police solicitor Gareth Preston told the council's licensing committee then manager Derek Coulton put people at risk of virus transmission.
Circular saw
During a "string of incidents", CCTV footage showed people entering the pub via a back door before hiding from a police community support officer.
In another incident, Mr Coulton's son was seen carrying a circular saw into the premises and sprinkling sawdust on the bar to make it appear that work was going on.
Mr Preston described Mr Coulton as having been "dishonest, obstructive and indeed devious in his attempts to continue licensed activity during the lockdown".
A council spokesman said: "The applicants are aware of the reasons for the former licence being revoked and have consulted with North Wales Police and taken advice regarding their operating schedule."
It is understood that the applicants for the new licence have outlined their intention to train staff on the Challenge 25 policy, to provide effective CCTV and to have a zero tolerance regarding drugs on the premises.