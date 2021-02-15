BBC News

Penylan death: Two men remanded after man's body found in street

Published

image captionTomasz Waga was found dead by a member of the public in a Cardiff street

Two men have been remanded in custody after a 23-year-old man was found dead in a city street.

The body of Tomasz Waga was found in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff, on 28 January.

A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, was charged with murder and a 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, with drugs and money laundering offences.

Both were remanded in custody until 5 March after they appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

