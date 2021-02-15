Covid: Tributes after Welsh ambulance worker dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "dedicated family man" and ambulance worker who died after contracting coronavirus.
Father-of-three Kevin Hughes is the fourth Welsh Ambulance Service employee to have died after testing positive for Covid.
Colleagues said they had been inundated with messages following the 41-year-old's death on Sunday.
Mr Hughes, from Valley, Anglesey, leaves behind his wife Emma and three children, Liam, Sioned and Jamie.
He is the latest Welsh Ambulance Service worker to have died with Covid-19, following the deaths of call handler Paul Teesdale, paramedic Gerallt Davies, and medical technician Alan Haigh.
The ICT service desk analysist at St Asaph had been ill for a number of weeks and passed away at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, on Sunday, 14 February.
A keen Liverpool FC fan, Mr Hughes joined the ambulance service in May 2017, having previously worked for RAF Valley Search and Rescue operations and Anglesey County Council.
Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: "Kevin's loss will be felt deeply by everyone here and we extend our deepest sympathies to Emma, Kevin's children and his wider family.
"Our focus will now be on supporting his family and bereaved colleagues at this most difficult time."
Kara Walsh, ICT service desk manager, said Mr Hughes was a "well-respected" member of the team.
"The messages that myself and the team have received from across the Welsh Ambulance Service since his death, speaks volumes of how well liked he was," she said.
"He will be truly missed by us all."