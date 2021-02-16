Neath woman given suspended sentence for election fraud
- Published
A woman has been given a suspended sentence for forging a council candidate's election nomination papers.
Amanda Wycherley added eight people's names without their knowledge and forged their signatures so Conservative Jonathan Liam Jones could stand in a Neath Port Talbot council by-election.
Wycherley, 49, from Neath, received a six-month suspended sentence at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, police said.
Neither Mr Jones or his agent were aware of Wycherley's actions.
'Completely unaware'
The crime came to light after one of the people whose signature was forged saw their name on the nomination form which had been posted on Facebook, South Wales Police said.
Det Insp Nick Bellamy of the force's economic crime unit said: "Offences such as these undermine the foundations of our democratic process and there is strong public interest in pursuing these matters to court to ensure that election processes are adhered to.
"In this particular case, Wycherley has not only used the details of local residents without their consent, the people were completely unaware that their names and signatures had been used to nominate the candidate.
"The prosecution sends out a clear message that these offences will be fully investigated and brought before the courts."
Mr Jones finished fourth in the May 2019 Resolven by-election, securing 34 votes in an ballot won by independent candidate Dean Lewis.
Wycherley later pleaded guilty to offences under Section 65 of the Representation of the People Act 1983 and was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.
She was also ordered to undertake rehabilitation, 180 hours of unpaid community work as well as paying £2,366.40 in costs.
The conviction also means she will be subject to exclusions under the Representation of the People Act 1983, the force added.