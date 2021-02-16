Rain warning for Wales this weekend with flooding 'likely'
- Published
A yellow weather warning as been issued for parts of south and mid Wales over the weekend due to heavy rain.
The Met Office's yellow warning is in place from 09:00 GMT on Friday until 12:00 on Saturday.
As well as heavy rain, strong to gale force southerly winds will be an additional hazard.
The forecaster said flooding was likely, travel could be disrupted and there could be some interruptions to power supplies and other services.
The Met Office also said some areas could expect up to 70 - 100mm (2.7 - 3.9in) of rain, with the highest ground of the Brecon Beacons potentially seeing up to 150mm (5.9in).
Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are all covered by the warning.