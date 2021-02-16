Covid: £500 self-isolation payment scheme expands
Self-isolation is costing people who do not qualify for financial support hundreds of pounds in lost income.
Most applications to Wales' £500 self-isolation grant scheme have been rejected.
The Welsh Government announced on Wednesday it is expanding the scheme to make more people eligible.
Tracy Moore, from Flintshire, saw her household income fall about £700 last month, and told BBC Wales Live the way the support system worked was "wrong."
Since the coronavirus self-isolation support programme opened in November, 27,209 applications have been made in Wales.
Of those, 8,421 were approved, 15,772 rejected and 3,016 had a decision pending as of 2 February.
The Welsh Government said feedback from councils suggested rejected applications are mainly due to individuals being ineligible or not providing the necessary evidence.
Under the existing system, applicants must stand to lose income by isolating, and be on at least one of a range of benefits.
The government is now expanding the scheme to include people not on any benefits but with a personal income of less than £500 per week or on basic statutory sick pay.
Ministers say the changes will make an additional 170,000 people potentially eligible for the grant, with the scheme extended to June. The new rules will not be backdated.
'I can't afford to self-isolate again'
Ms Moore, from Holywell, saw her household income drop by about £700 when her husband Jason and son isolated last month.
They work for a tarmac company and shared their van with someone who tested positive the following day. They called 111 and were advised to isolate for 10 days.
But when they tried to apply for financial help they were told they were not eligible as they had not formally been asked to isolate by Test, Trace Protect. Another 111 call handler later said they should not have been told to isolate.
Ms Moore is disabled and does not work, so the household income took a hit.
"The bills have all been paid but it was not very nice. The way the system works is disgusting and wrong," she said.
Lynette Jackson from Wrexham lost about £400 when she isolated in the run-up to Christmas after a colleague at her factory tested positive.
When she applied for a discretionary payment she was told she was too late as 17 days had passed since her isolation ended.
"I did what I was meant to do. I think people will stop doing it if they're losing money.
"I would only isolate again in the future if I'm ill, I can't afford to do it again."
Ignoring calls from contact tracers
One self-employed woman from Cardiff told Wales Live she would not qualify for the grant so is avoiding getting tested and will ignore calls from contact tracers.
"I've done everything to avoid being told to isolate.
"If it's a choice between paying rent and bills vs self-isolating I'm going to pay the bills."
But Helen Harris, from Newport, did receive the payment and says it was a "such a relief", with their baby Arwen currently in hospital for heart treatment.
Helen is on maternity leave and her husband Andrew lost about £700 when they had to isolate.
"I've been completely worried anyway... and then obviously we had the financial worries about if we could keep the house, if we could pay the bills.
"It's just a massive weight off our mind, it's just something we don't have to worry about because it means that the money's now there for us to pay the bills that we need."
Ms Harris says she feels for people who are not given the grant.
"The government should definitely be supporting people because people are struggling with mental health and everything, they need to know they can pay their bills."
A Swansea University study of people asked to self-isolate in Wales found more than a quarter of those surveyed said it negatively affected their income.
Local government minister Julie James said feedback from councils showed the scheme was working well, but lack of income was still being reported as a barrier for self-isolating.
"Self-isolation is key if we are to stop the spread of coronavirus and with more community testing programmes planned in the coming months it is vital we enhance the scheme to help more people self-isolate and receive the financial support they need," she said.
