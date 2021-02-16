Plans to replace Newport Centre get 'overwhelming support'
- Published
Plans to knock down a Newport leisure centre and replace it with a £90m Coleg Gwent campus have received "overwhelming support".
The proposals would see a replacement for Newport Centre built nearby on the city's Usk Way.
The plan received "overwhelming support" in a public consultation by Newport council.
In a survey which had 1,022 responses, 94% said they wanted to see new leisure facilities.
Plans to reuse the site for the college campus was backed by 85% of respondents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council report said: "The results of the consultation show overwhelming support for building a new leisure centre, as well as a real desire to have an inclusive facility for the health and wellbeing for the community."
Council leader Jane Mudd said: "The benefits associated with these proposals cannot be underestimated."