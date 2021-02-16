BBC News

Plans to replace Newport Centre get 'overwhelming support'

Published
image copyrightGeograph/Jaggery
image captionNewprt Centre could be knocked down and replaced by a college campus

Plans to knock down a Newport leisure centre and replace it with a £90m Coleg Gwent campus have received "overwhelming support".

The proposals would see a replacement for Newport Centre built nearby on the city's Usk Way.

The plan received "overwhelming support" in a public consultation by Newport council.

In a survey which had 1,022 responses, 94% said they wanted to see new leisure facilities.

Plans to reuse the site for the college campus was backed by 85% of respondents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A council report said: "The results of the consultation show overwhelming support for building a new leisure centre, as well as a real desire to have an inclusive facility for the health and wellbeing for the community."

Council leader Jane Mudd said: "The benefits associated with these proposals cannot be underestimated."

Related Topics

More on this story