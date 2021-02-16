BBC News

Covid: Police officer 'went to house party' before drink-drive crash

Published
image captionThe South Wales Police officer is facing dismissal if the misconduct is proven

A police officer faces being sacked for a drink-drive crash which allegedly happened after she went to a house party during lockdown.

PC Tasia Stephens, 24, of South Wales Police, will face a misconduct hearing in Bridgend on Monday.

She is accused of attending the family event on 25 April 2020, while the UK was under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

She has been convicted of drink-driving after failing a breathalyser test following the crash on the same night.

A notice on the police force's website details the alleged misconduct, which includes breaching Welsh Government lockdown rules and drink-driving.

If proven, the notice said the breaches would amount to "gross misconduct that is so serious as to justify dismissal".

The hearing will be closed to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

