Llanelli's AIM Altitude factory could close, threatening 99 jobs
By Garry Owen
BBC News
- Published
Almost 100 jobs could be lost at a factory in south Wales which makes passenger aircraft cabin interiors.
AIM Altitude said it was consulting with 99 employees who work at its Dafen site in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
The firm, based in Bournemouth, said closing the factory was an option as it responded to "unprecedented and major challenges" to the sector.
The Welsh Government said it had "been in touch" with the company with a view to keeping jobs in Llanelli.
"The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented and major challenges for the airline industry and, in line with other companies in the aerospace sector, AIM Altitude's production has been adversely affected by the situation," the company said.
It pointed out it had already taken other measures, including making use of the UK government furlough scheme, reducing overhead costs and receiving support from shareholders.
The statement added: "Unfortunately, there is a need to reduce the workforce to reflect the fall in demand and address the cost base."
Its consultation will consider the "possible closure" of the factory, and "consolidation" to its main manufacturing base in Dorset.
Lee Waters, who represents Llanelli in the Senedd and is deputy minister for the economy and transport, said it was important to keep the jobs in the area.
"These are good quality jobs and I'm keen they are not lost to the area," he told the BBC Radio Cymru Dros Frecwast programme.