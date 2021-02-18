Covid: Lockdown partygoers padlocked themselves into venue
Partygoers in north Wales padlocked themselves into an industrial unit to have a party, police say.
North Wales Police responded to calls of a party at the unit off Ernest Street in Rhyl, Denbighshire, at around 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Once inside, officers found "music equipment set up with professional lighting, sofas and fridges full of alcohol for a birthday party".
North Wales Police said it could have had "disastrous consequences".
Fifteen people have been reported for breaching Covid regulations, and the business owner has been reported for organising an indoor event.
When officers arrived they said they could hear loud music and numerous people inside. The only entry and exit to the unit had been padlocked shut.
Police said the business owner refused to open the padlock and said there were 16 people present from different households - none were social distancing or wearing PPE.
Insp Kev Smith said: "I would continue to ask people to please consider their own safety and that of their loved ones.
"We are all in this together and the law applies to everyone.
"We all need to do everything we can to protect the NHS, our front-line staff and the wider community during this deadly pandemic and we will not hesitate to take action when we believe people are flouting the rules that are intended to keep us all safe."