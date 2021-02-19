Covid: Welsh businesses react to plan for lockdown easing
- Published
Some businesses may be able to start reopening from March under plans revealed by Wales' first minister.
Ahead of the latest lockdown review, Mark Drakeford said talks were in place about opening parts of the tourism sector in time for Easter.
Meanwhile, he said some non-essential retailers may reopen at the end of the period of restrictions, as well as more children returning to school.
Mr Drakeford said any plans depended on the numbers of coronavirus cases.
How do those involved feel about the plans?
'Happy... but hard to get excited'
Sarah Bruton is the managing director of a spa in Caerphilly.
She said it would be "absolutely brilliant" if the business was able to reopen in mid-March, but said the spa faced lots of "delays and caveats" last year, which has led to caution.
Ms Bruton said: "If that's the case that's absolutely brilliant.
"We went down this road last year and there were some bumps in the road. Until we see the detail and a definite plan it's hard to get too excited.
"I don't think off the back of those statements we can start contacting our clients or preparing our business yet. Our phones are switched off for now with an answer phone message in place, once we get the go we'll open things up so we can get those bookings in."
Caravan park owner 'buzzing'
Ed Williams, who owns a caravan park in Llansantffraid, Powys, said he was "buzzing" with the news.
It is home to about 100 static and touring caravans, and Mr Williams said his customers were "desperate" to get back.
"Hopefully this is a silver lining to the cloud," he said.
"All the caravans are privately owned, last summer was great, everyone behaved so well and I couldn't see any problems.
"Being on the border is a bit confusing, but if we can reopen close it Easter it would be amazing."
What about schools?
More pupils are also set to return to school, with Mr Drakeford mooting 15 March as a date for older primary school children to return to school.
Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru, said: "We obviously want to see schools open across Wales and it now appears logical to fully reopen our primary schools and for those in secondary education who would have faced important examinations this summer to return to the classroom.
"Our exam-age pupils in particular have suffered a difficult and distressing year of disruption and lost learning.
"We welcome the education minister's pledge that the next phase of reopening will be kept under review and will only go ahead if the science fully supports it to ensure education staff, the pupils and their parents have full confidence it is safe to return.
"We are also pleased that the minister is giving further consideration to a rota system that would allow pupils to return in smaller numbers initially, reducing the risk of a spike in infection rates."
Hairdressers in 'financial difficulty'
Jenna McDonnell has run her wedding hair and make up salon in Newport for the past six years.
The 33-year-old employs seven staff and had to close when the latest lockdown began in December.
She said her money was "drying up" and wanted Welsh Government to give her more notice about reopening so she can prepare properly.
Reacting to Mr Drakeford's comments, she said: "Loads of people have messaged me about it and I was like oh my good I might be able to reopen in three weeks.
"It would be nice to know. I've had no information really - I'm only going on what people tell me.
"We closed on 21 December and haven't opened since. It was a long day in work and everyone in the street came running in the shop asking if I'd heard the news that we all had to close that day. I had customers ringing me asking if I could stay open until midnight but all my staff had already gone and we'd had a long day.
"Last time they sprang it on us. It's been a bit rubbish since we closed.
"I'm hoping that they'll let us work again but it's a funny one. I remember when they opened the beauty industry before they put all these measures in place like first aid training. But they only told us on the Friday before we opened on Monday.
"It was mad - I'm hoping that if they do let us reopen they give us some more notice.
"Everything's been difficult financially which is why I'm hoping we can start back up again but they have supported us.
"It could have been a lot worse - a lot of other European countries haven't had the support we've had."