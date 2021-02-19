Skewen: Flood-hit residents to get £500 garden repair grant
People whose gardens were destroyed in floods that forced dozens of people from their homes after a mineshaft burst are to get a £500 repair grant.
The money will cover materials, and a "reasonable amount" for labour costs in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, the Coal Authority said.
Meanwhile, work is going on to expose the area around the mineshaft at Goshen Park to finish its flooding inquiry.
Remedial work will begin soon after, the authority said.
Residents will be able to access Goshen Park, but the cul-de-sac will otherwise be closed.
The work will take place between 08:00 GMT and 17:00 between next Monday and Friday.
The authority said it would carry out checks on the drains of affected houses.
Work to realign broadband services will also be completed next week.
Work has also been continuing to remove sludge, mud and debris from around affected houses.