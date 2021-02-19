Scouts apologise to Ben Leonard's family after inquest delayed
- Published
The Scout Association has apologised to the family of a teenager after his inquest was delayed due to concerns a jury was misled.
Ben Leonard, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, died after falling from the Great Orme, Conwy, in August 2018.
The 16-year-old was on a trip with Reddish Explorer Scouts at the time.
Jurors at his inquest were discharged after the coroner's court heard the Scout Association had failed to provide the hearing with full information.
At the original hearing in Ruthin last February, North Wales East and Central Assistant Coroner David Pojur also said the Scout Association had "created a misleading impression".
It heard how Ben and two friends became separated from the other members as they made their way up the Orme headland overlooking Llandudno.
However, Ben slipped and fell about 200ft (60m) suffering a major head injury and died at the scene.
At a pre-inquest review hearing at Ruthin County Hall on Friday, Toby Riley-Smith QC, representing the Scout Association, told the assistant coroner: "The board members of the Scout Association have asked me to offer an apology both to you and to members of Ben's family.
"They are very sorry for what happened at the hearing last February and for the fact you were not given the assistance you needed.
"They are very sorry the original jury was therefore discharged and your investigation has been so delayed."
Mr Riley-Smith added that the association was "very sorry that as a result Ben's family have not been able to achieve the closure that they need and deserve."
Last year, Mr Pojur issued a report to prevent future deaths, which contained 20 points of concern, to be sent to the Scout Association, after hearing Ben had been unaccompanied by a leader when he fell from the cliff edge.
A new inquest had been planned for July last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The court heard the Scouts' UK chief commissioner Tim Kidd and chief operating officer Ross Maloney would be called as witnesses at a new hearing, and chief executive Matt Hyde would be ready to give evidence if required.
Mr Pojur said a new inquest hearing would not be held for a "good number of months", but another pre-inquest review would be held within three months.