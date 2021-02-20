Flood warnings follow 'persistent rain' alert for Wales
- Published
More than 20 flood warnings have been put in place following a weather alert for heavy rain.
Localised flooding has also closed some roads, including the A483 in Powys between Groe Street, Builth Wells, and the A481 at Llanelwedd.
The Met Office amber warning for rain is in place until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
A second yellow warning - which is less severe - is in place for almost the whole of Wales until 02:00 on Sunday.
The forecaster said persistent rainfall was expected to result in some flooding and disruption to transport and utilities.
Natural Resources Wales' flood warnings cover several rivers, including the Usk in Crickhowell and Brecon.
It warned the worst of the weather could affect rivers in south and mid Wales.
There are warnings on the River Wye at Builth Wells, the River Cynon at Mountain Ash and Abercynon, and River Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie.
There are also flood warnings of the River Towy at Carmarthen Quay and between Llandeilo and Abergwili.
Meanwhile, there are several flood warnings along the River Teifi at Newcastle Emlyn, Cenarth, Llechryd and Llandysul.
The Met Office said up to 2.7in (70mm) of rain was expected across the area covered by the amber warning, but the south and south-west could expect to see 5.9in (150mm) "quite widely".
Almost 8in (200mm) of rain could fall on the highest ground of south Wales.
Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen are all covered by the amber warning.
The yellow warning - which means the weather is likely to have some impact - is in place for almost all of Wales, apart from Anglesey and Flintshire.
Roads affected by flooding include the A4077 Crickhowell Bridge in Powys, the A4061 Rhigos Road in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the A4042 Llanellen Bridge in Monmouthshire.
In Ceredigion, Church Street in Llandysul is also closed due to flooding near the cricket club.