Beaumaris house fire: Two people arrested
Two people have been arrested following a house fire on Anglesey.
A man and a woman have been taken into custody following the blaze, but North Wales Police has not specified what they have been arrested for.
Fire crews arrived at Ffordd Meigan, Beaumaris, just after 09:00 GMT on Saturday. No-one was injured in the fire.
Police are now investigating the cause of the blaze, alongside North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire service said it had to combine crews when called to the blaze due to "low staffing levels" in the area.
Partial crews from Menai Bridge and Beaumaris were supported by colleagues from Bangor and Rhyl as full crews were not available when the 999 call was received.
Fire chiefs said low staffing levels was "resulting from difficulties in recruitment, staff leaving the service and staff who are not available due to primary employment commitments".
They said this all combined "to present significant challenges in the provision of a full time emergency response in this area".
Assistant chief fire officer Stuart Millington said: "Of course our preference would always be to have crews available in each of our fire stations, but this is becoming increasingly difficult in less well-populated parts of north Wales."