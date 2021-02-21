Stuart Farnell named as victim of suspected hit-and-run crash
A man who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash on Anglesey has been named.
Police were alerted after Stuart Farnell was found unconscious on the A5025 between Valley and Llanynghenedl on Friday night.
North Wales Police said a man has been arrested and a vehicle has been seized after he contacted officers following a public appeal on Saturday.
Mr Farnell, 38, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has been described as a "much-loved father, son and brother".
"His loss is devastating and has caused wounds that won't heal," his family said in a statement.
"To lose a loved one in such a way is an indescribable pain. We are all devastated by his loss. His parents and daughter are broken.
"Stuart will be remembered fondly by all who knew him as a character who never failed to make you smile."
They said his daughter had "lost her best friend, the best dad in the world".
"Stuart was her number one and she was his. We loved him so much and miss him with all of our heart," they added.
Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said a "local person" contacted police on Saturday afternoon following the appeal.
"He was subsequently arrested and a vehicle seized in connection with this ongoing investigation," he said.