Pembroke dock: Person arrested over woman's death
An arrest has been made following the suspicious death of a woman.
Police were called to Market Street in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, after the woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon and officers remain at the scene.
One person has been arrested in connection with the death, which is currently being treated as suspicious.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
No further details about the death or the arrest have been released by the force.
