Covid: Tributes to 'Welsh gem' rugby player dad from Anglesey

Published
image copyrightRondo Media
image captionHuw Gethin Jones was a father to two boys, aged one and three

Rugby star George North has led the tributes to a married father and a "treasure of a man" who has died from Covid complications, aged 34.

Father-of-two Huw Gethin Jones, a TV editor and amateur rugby player at his local club Llangefni on Anglesey, died on Friday in hospital in Liverpool.

More than £25,000 has been raised to support his wife Teleri and their sons, Gwydion, 3, and one-year-old Math.

His sister-in-law Catrin Jones said Mr Jones' death was a shock and huge loss.

'Wonderful character'

She added that her brother-in-law was a fit man and a "wonderful character".

image captionHuw Gethin Jones' sister-in-law Catrin Jones said he was a "wonderful character"

As well as a rugby player, Mr Jones was a musician and had recently founded Mona Brewery with his friends, said Ms Jones.

She added the family were "overwhelmed" by the reaction to the death of Mr Jones, who lived in Lynfaes, near Llangefni.

Mr Jones was transferred to Walton Hospital in Liverpool after previously being treated for Covid-19 at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Wales and Lions rugby player North, who played youth rugby at Llangefni, paid tribute to Mr Jones, saying it was "such sad news" in his response to a tweet from Llangefni Rugby Club, who play in Welsh League Division One North.

The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics show there have been 28 deaths of males between 15 and 44 involving Covid-19 since the pandemic began. That is 0.7% of all male Covid deaths in Wales and a small number of the 7,089 people who have died in Wales with coronavirus.

'A truly Welsh gem'

image copyrightRondo Media
image captionHuw Gethin Jones was a popular member of the Rondo Media team

Mr Jones was described as a "treasure of a man" by television company Rondo Media, where he worked as a staff editor, bringing his "style and exceptional craft" to Sgorio and Rownd a Rownd among others.

He was also part of the post-production team for event coverage from the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod for S4C and BBC Wales and the Roald Dahl centenary celebration City of the Unexpected.

"We have lost a colleague who was a dear friend to us all," said the company's chief executive Gareth Williams.

"Huw Gethin's contribution to our productions was immense - a dedicated and talented staff editor.

"He was truly a man for all seasons. Any team would be a stronger team with Huw Geth as part of it."

His colleagues "thought the world of Huw," he added.

"He was friendly and fun-loving; a kind, sociable, sharing, caring colleague," added Mr Williams.

"He would light up any edit room. A true gentleman, respected and beloved by us all. A truly Welsh gem who has enriched all of our lives."

